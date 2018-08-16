Heaton more than happy with ‘House

This season has gone far better than Lowerhouse legend Stan Heaton could ever have imagined.

The Liverpool Road stalwart had been hopeful of a top four finish in the new look Lancashire League with a run in any of the cup competitions thrown in there for good measure.

But the West Enders have already achieved way more than that. Entering the business end of the campaign, Ben Heap’s side have already been crowned Worsley Cup champions and are still in contention to beat leaders Worsley to the title.

“Nobody knew how it was going to pan out this season,” said Heaton, with 24 teams entering the division. “I would have taken a semi-final in any of the cup competitions and settled for a top four finish.

“It looks like we’ll achieve that in the league and we’ve already won the Worsley Cup so it has been a better season than I could have imagined.

“We’ve had to get sub-pros in as well - our whole batting game is based around the pro - so when you throw that in to the mix as well it’s been a great season.”

Durham’s George Harding will step in for the injured Ockert Erasmus against Rawtenstall at the Worswick Memorial Ground on Saturday while Lancashire’s Karl Brown will take on the responsibility of paid man against Rochdale at the Brooks Foundation Ground on Sunday.

Remaining Lowerhouse fixtures: Rawtenstall (a), Rochdale (h), Darwen (h), Nelson (a), Rishton (h), Church (a).

Remaining Ramsbottom fixtures: Crompton (a), Church (a), Haslingden (h), Rawtenstall (a), Middleton (h), Accrington (a).

Remaining Walsden fixtures: Accrington (a), Nelson (a), Middleton (h), Church (a), Darwen (h), Rawtenstall (a).