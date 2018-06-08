Heaton: It’s make or break for ‘House

Liverpool Road chairman Stan Heaton knows that these action-packed weekends can make or break Lowerhouse’s season.

The unrelenting schedule has thrown up three fixtures for the West Enders, starting this evening when they welcome Nelson to the Brooks Foundation Ground in the Twenty20 competition.

Ben Heap’s side then travel to Chatburn Road tomorrow to go head on with defending champions Clitheroe in the Lancashire League while Rochdale are the visitors in the second round of the Lancashire Knockout Cup on Sunday.

“It’s another action-packed weekend coming up with Nelson in the Twenty20, Clitheroe in the league and Rochdale in the Lancashire Cup,” he said.

“Another defeat in the Twenty20 would be totally unhelpful as would losses in the league and county cup.

“We’ll all be very buoyant if it’s a positive weekend but a negative one would be very tough to bounce back from. It’s relentless and we can’t afford any slip-ups.”

Heaton was encouraged by the manner in which ‘House dug deep, drawing on all their reserves, to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against Norden. And he wants to see more of that fighting spirit and unbreakable character over the next few days.

“I was encouraged by the victory against Norden,” he said. “We were pretty much up against it throughout the game but we dug in with our batting.

“Charlie Cottam (pictured) played a great knock with assistance from others. Paddy Martin and Francois Haasbroek’s bowling spells swung the game in our favour. Paddy’s contribution was remarkable in getting 7-3.

“I said all along that we have to beat our rivals and we consider Norden to be just that. That balances it up again a little bit now. I am very encouraged.”