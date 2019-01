Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College student Harry Tomlinson is certainly a hit – he has won the Burnley Cricket Club Junior Player of the Year 2018.

Wicketkeeper Harry, 16, enjoyed a number of first team appearances this season.

He scored around 900 runs, including three centuries, for the second and third teams.

“I was surprised to win it as it’s competitive,” said Harry.

“My aim next season is to make more appearances for the first team.”