Ex-England star to launch national tournament at cricket club near Burnley

Former England international Lydia Greenway will visit a Burnley area cricket club with more than half a century of Voneus Village Cup heritage when she officially launches this year’s edition of the national tournament.

Four-time Ashes winner Greenway, who was also a member of England’s 50-over and T20 World Cup-winning squads in 2009, will deliver a masterclass to young cricketers at Read CC, in Lancashire, ahead of their first-round clash against Burneside in the Cumbria & North Lancashire group on Sunday, April 27.

Read were formed in 1878 and have been keen participants in the Village Cup since taking part in the very first tournament in 1972.

Two years later, they reached the last eight of the competition before bowing out to eventual winners Bomarsund Welfare, from Northumberland.

Lydia Greenway will visit Read CC this Sunday

Since then, they have been keen participants in the Village Cup and have a thriving junior section.

The fixture between Read and Burneside will also be broadcast live on Live Sports FM.

Read junior chairman, Chris Lishman, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been chosen as the 2025 Voneus Village Cup focus club.

"This recognition means a great deal to everyone involved in the club, and we are honoured to be selected.

“At Read CC, we place great importance on all our junior members, and they are looking forward to the session with Lydia Greenway.”

Greenway added: “Read have a fantastic heritage in the Voneus Village Cup, stretching right back to when the tournament was first played in the early 1970s. They’re a fantastic community-focused club too.

“I can’t wait to come along for what promises to be a great day as they look to begin their hopeful journey towards that dream Lord’s final.”

Rural broadband provider Voneus are now in their fifth year supporting the tournament.

Voneus CEO, Christopher Traggio, said: “We’re honoured to welcome Lydia back for a third year as our Village Cup ambassador. Once again, she’ll be taking to the field to run her Masterclass with the next generation of cricket superstars.

“It promises to be a fantastic day for the whole community, and we invite everyone to join us at Read CC as we launch the 2025 Voneus Village Cup.”