Decision made on Jimmy Anderson's next steps following imminent England retirement

Burnley great Jimmy Anderson is to remain part of the England setup after he retires from Test cricket next week.

The 41-year-old will end his international playing career after taking part in the first Test against West Indies at Lord’s, which gets underway on Thursday, July 10.

But it’s now been confirmed that Anderson will join England’s coaching setup as a fast bowling mentor.

“He’s got so much to offer English cricket,” England’s managing director Rob Key said. “We don’t want to see that go.

“When we asked him, he was keen. He is going to have a lot of options. English cricket would be very lucky if he chooses to stay in the game.”

Anderson, the most successful pace bowler in the history of Test cricket, is currently playing for Lancashire against Nottinghamshire in the County Championship.

He is yet to make a decision on his future with the Red Rose, but Key said Anderson will be with the England team “all summer”.

SOUTHPORT, ENGLAND - JULY 01: James Anderson of Lancashire warms up with team mates ahead of Day Two of the Vitality County Championship match between Lancashire v Nottinghamshire at Trafalgar Road Ground on July 01, 2024 in Southport, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

“What he does with Lancashire will probably work out after the Lord’s Test,” Key added.

“We've got some conversations to have after to find out what he thinks is the best thing to do. Everything so far has been him gearing up for this Test match.”

In May Anderson revealed he would be calling time on his international playing career after England’s opening Test match of the summer.

The announcement followed reports that England were looking to move from the bowler, who turns 42 at the end of this month.

“Just a note to say that the first Test of the summer at Lord’s will be my last Test,” he wrote in a statement posted on Instagram.

“It’s been an incredible 20 years representing my country, playing the game I’ve loved since I was a kid.

“I’m going to miss walking out for England so much. But I know the time is right to step aside and let others realise their dreams just like I got to, because there is no greater feeling.

“I couldn’t have done it without the love and support of Daniella, Lola, Ruby and my parents. A huge thank you to them.

“Also, thank you to the players and coaches who have made this the best job in the world. I’m excited for the new challenges that lie ahead, as well as filling my days with even more golf.”

Anderson became the first seamer and just the third bowler in history to reach 700 Test wickets, after spinners Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan, in his most recent outing against India in March.

The fast bowler signed a new one-year central contract last October but recently held talks with head coach Brendon McCullum over his future.

Anderson made his international debut in December 2002 and his Test bow in May 2003, with his 187 Test appearances another England record and only beaten by Sachin Tendulkar's 200 for India.

