Croft looking forward to T20 Finals Day outing

Former Lancashire skipper Steven Croft has signed on to feature as substitute professional for Burnley in Bank Holiday Monday’s Twenty20 Finals Day at Ramsbottom.

The Blackpool all-rounder, in his benefit year at Old Trafford, was in action last night in the Vitality Blast quarter-finals at Kent Spitfires, and is hoping for success on both fronts.

He said: “I’ve signed up to act as Burnley’s sub professional for their T20 finals day on Bank Holiday Monday. It will be a good little run-out for me in what hopefully won’t be my last finals day of the season.

“The standard is good. The Lancashire League is a strong competition and crowds tend to be pretty big.

“If we win our quarter-final it will be good practice for me. That’s how I’m seeing it.

“Quite a lot of the usual professionals have gone home, so everyone is drafting people in.

“It will be a good test for me and will hopefully come at just the right time.”

Burnley take on hosts Ramsbottom in their Twenty20 semi-final on Bank Holiday Monday, with the winners of the earlier semi, between Darwen and reigning champions Clitheroe, lying in wait.

Captain Dan Pickup said: “It’s a nice ground and it should be a good spectacle.

“We fancy our chances as well, we’ve been going well in the Twenty20.”

Burnley face a league double header before that, at Colne tomorrow, before they entertain Great Harwood on Sunday, looking to seal a place in the top half.