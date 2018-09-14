Club record isn’t enough but ‘House skipper Heap is immensely proud

Not even a club record could land Lowerhouse the honours in the Lancashire Cricket League this calendar year.

The West Enders, unbeaten since May, went through the entire season losing just twice, the best return in the club’s history, yet champions Walsden still pipped them to the post.

The battle went down to the final day, with Lowerhouse finishing six points shy of the leaders, but captain Ben Heap says his squad can be immensely proud of their achievements this term.

With the Worsley Cup locked up in the trophy cabinet at the Brooks Foundation Ground, the skipper said: “It’s certainly our best finish to a season in a long time. To only lose two games over an entire season is probably a record for us.

“I’d imagine it’s the best season we’ve had in that respect and we can be incredibly proud of that achievement.

“Unfortunately for us, on this occasion, another team has gone one better. We’ve just taken it one game at a time and tried to look after ourselves. We’ve won games in all different fashions and against different types of teams.”

He added: “We are more than happy and would’ve taken that at the start of the season. It’s a fantastic achievement which we can all be proud of.

“When you go so long without winning anything as a club you’ve got to be happy with any kind of silverware.

“There are so many top teams with very good players so we are happy with it. It’s tough to go out there and win trophies.”

- Burnley Cricket Club’s President’s Day is back over the weekend.

It all starts at 4 p.m. today, with the first of a four-day Real Ale and Gin festival, and a return of the popular Lancs League Players’ Reunion.

The evening’s entertainment will also include an IPL-style player auction for the President’s Day match tomorrow, from 2 p.m., featuring the regular mixture of big names, former professionals and Burnley legends.

Sunday will see a new addition to proceedings in the form of a Family Fun Day 6-a-side competition, starting at 1 p.m.

Then, on Monday, the club will be boxing off the weekend with the remaining Real Ale and premium gins.