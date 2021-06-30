Clitheroe CC go in search of a slot in T20 finals day!

Clitheroe Cricket Club captain Peter Dibb (left) alongside Cole Hayman

They host a quarter final against Ramsbottom, who include former Chatburn Road pro Jon Fielding and their big hitting South African Daryn Smit.

Peter Dibb’s men are currently chasing glory on three fronts – top of the league, through to the semi-final of the Worsley Cup and also going strong in the T20.

And club officials are encouraging local people to get down to watch – and take advantage of the sunny weather.

Cricket chairman Tom Bailey said: “We’ve had a couple of great Friday nights at Chatburn Road when Lowerhouse and Darwen visited.

“And we’re hoping to pack the place out this Friday – the forecast is good and we’d like to see as many local people up there as possible.

“There should be some great cricket and we’ve got some real box office players on both sides.

“Smit is considered to be the ‘Bradman’ of the Lancashire League but we’ve got some stars of our own.

“Cole Hayman has been in great form with the ball.

“So come along - enjoy the sunshine and roar us to victory.”

Clitheroe’s new outdoor bar – Second Serve – located by the tennis club at Chatburn Road has proved particularly popular this summer.

The regular bar in the clubhouse is also open – offering table service.

Bailey added: “The chance to have a drink outside in Clitheroe’s biggest beer garden has undoubtedly attracted people. But so too has the excellent cricket that has been played so far this summer.”

The chance to watch the Euros on a large 86in screen on the new bar has also proved popular with punters - and Friday night’s quarter finals will be being shown.

Entry is £3 for non members, bars are open from 4-30 p.m. while there will also be a BBQ and tuck shop and music before and after the game.

Clitheroe reached the knockout phase by beating Rishton by seven wickets on home soil.