Church upset form book to end Burnley’s winning streak

Church upset the form book to obstruct Burnley’s pursuit of the Lancashire League summit as they recorded a four wicket win at Turf Moor.

Josh Dentith and Jack Gaskill both took 3-37 to bowl the hosts out for 129 while Levi Wolfenden and professional Johnny Riekert claimed a couple of scalps apiece.

Burnley were unrecognisdable with the bat, a far cry from the outfit that hit 332 runs against Haslingden during a six-game winning streak, with paid man Asif Zakir top-scoring with 46.

Burnley had Church on the ropes at one point in the reply as wickets for McCluskie and Cole Hayman wiped openers Josh Scully and Sam Holt with just 12 runs on the board.

Riekert (29) added 75 for the third wicket alongside skipper Wolfenden (45) while Francis Kinsella contributed with a knock of 19 as the visitors knocked off the runs inside 29 overs.

They were much better, though, in the Twenty20 as they topped the JWL Founders Group with a 47-run win over Colne on home soil.

Zakir boasted the highest figures on offer when opening with 64, made from just 28 balls, while Joe Marshall (38) and David Brown (35) helped them to 176-7 at the close of play.

Jhangir Liaqat looked to mount the fightback against his former club as chipped in with an unbeaten 47 while paid man James Price posted 39.

Elsewhere, in the Ribblesdale Cricket League, Read dropped out of the Twenty20 qualification spots in Group Two as they were beaten by 83 runs against Ribblesdale Wanderers at Church Meadow.

Andrew Needham and professional Primosh Perera put on 92 for the second wicket for the hosts.

Needham hit five boundaries on his way to 34 while the club’s Sri Lankan paid man fired 11 fours and a six in an unbeaten knock of 80 as Wanderers finished 178-4.

Read’s reply was non-threatening as they found themselves a couple of wickets down with just seven runs on the board.

That set the tone for the remainder of the innings as Thomas Turner top-scored with a knock of 42.

Sam Jackson was the home side’s stand out performer with the ball as he took 4-15 from four overs while Ian Britcliffe took 3-10 from three overs.

Read’s weekend would get even worse, however, as their journey towards Lord’s was brought to an end.

After finishing up on 207-9 at Whalley Road in the Village Cup, they were seen off by Lindal Moor CC.

Finally, Padiham reached the quarter-finals of the Ramsbottom Cup after culminating their Group Three campaign with a 183-run victory over Salesbury.

Nathan Whitehead found the boundary on 16 occasions as he made 103 in Padiham’s 293-9 finish.

Owen Deakin-Pickard added a half-century for the hosts at the Arbories while Siviwe Gidana made 33.

Toby Burrows restricted Salesbury’s response with 5-19 and Bailey Muldoon took 4-13.

They meet Baxenden in the final eight while Read travel to Settle.