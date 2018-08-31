Champions Burnley are back in business

Dan Pickup believes that Burnley saved their best cricket for the Twenty20 competition as the club ended the season with silverware.

After a trophy-less term last year, a stark contrast from the record-breaking haul of 2015, they were back in business when coming out on top against hosts Ramsbottom and Clitheroe at Acre Bottom.

The Turf Moor skipper, who handed responsibility to Chris Burton for the limited overs competition, said:”It was a great day. It felt quite sweet picking up some silverware, especially after losing out in the Worsley Cup final.

“It was a bit of a strange one, we didn’t know if it was going to go ahead, but we managed to play reduced overs games. We were brilliant and played really well.

“Nobody had played that format (10 overs) of cricket so it was difficult to know what a good score would be. We adjusted to it pretty well and we performed well all round.”

Having gone through the whole process, in both group and knockout stages, without losing, the 32-year-old added: “We didn’t have any time to mess around. It was difficult though because the conditions weren’t great. The wicket was soft and the outfield was wet.

“Burty managed it really well. We let them set a score in the semi-final so we could try and hunt it down and then we had more of an idea of what we needed to do in the final and we posted a decent score on the board.

“It’s good and I’m really pleased with Burty. He’s captained the T20 team for the last couple of years and he’s done a really good job.

“We’ve probably saved our best cricket for this competition. We’ve been strong all the way through and we haven’t lost a game. We deserved to win it.”

Burnley travel to Redbrook to take on Rochdale on Sunday it what is the penultimate weekend of the Lancashire League season.

Lancashire League leaders Walsden only require nine points from their final couple of games of the season to be crowned champions in their new habitat.

The former Central Lancashire League outfit have taken to life remarkably well at this level, unbeaten in all 19 games that they’ve played, to put them on the cusp of glory.

However, 2014 champions Lowerhouse are still hot on their tails and are refusing to pull the plug on their pursuit of the title.

The West Enders, crowned Worsley Cup champions when beating rivals Burnley in the final recently, remain 16 points adrift having fallen on the wrong side of results just twice this season.

Ben Heap’s side haven’t lost since May when they were beaten by 15 runs against Ramsbottom at The Brooks Foundation Ground.

They host Rishton at Liverpool Road on Sundaywhile Walsden welcome Darwen at Scott Street.

Lowerhouse then travel to Blackburn Road to take on Church on the final day of the campaign with Waslden tackling Rawtenstall at the Worswick Memorial Ground.