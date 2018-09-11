‘Burnley Express’ Anderson overtakes McGrath as greatest Test seamer

“Burnley Express” James Anderson isn’t finished yet after surpassing the great Glenn McGrath as the greatest Test seamer of all time.

Anderson claimed his 564th career wicket to seal victor for England in the fifth Test against India at The Oval, bowling Mohammed Shami.

That left India 118 runs short, all out for 345, as England claimed a 4-1 series win.

But while all eyes were on best mate Alistair Cook after his final Test, it turned into another red letter day for Anderson, 36, as he eclipsed Australian legend Glenn McGrath's seam record of 563 Test wickets.

Anderson is now fourth in the overall all time list, behind only Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Australian Shane Warne (708) and India's Anil Kumble (619).

And the greatest Burnley sportsman of them all said: "It's a special achievement for me.

"It is not something I have really thought about or aimed for. I have just thoroughly enjoyed my journey playing for England, it is the most enjoyable job.

"As long as I keep my fitness in a good place then I will keep going for as long as possible."