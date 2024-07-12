Burnley and England great Jimmy Anderson bows out of international cricket in style

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley great Jimmy Anderson bowed out of international Test cricket with another impressive wicket haul during his last England game.

The ‘Burnley Express’ took four wickets as England thrashed West Indies in a one-sided encounter at Lord’s.

In emotional scenes at the home of cricket, Anderson was given a guard of honour by both teams at the beginning of the day, before later appearing on the England balcony as spectators spilled out onto the outfield.

“It's been quite an amazing week,” the 41-year-old told Sky Sports after the game.

“I've been overwhelmed with the reaction of the crowd and everyone around the ground, and the lads as well. I'm just proud of what I've achieved.

"This morning was emotional with the two teams lined up, and the reaction from the crowd was pretty special. I'm still trying to hold [tears] back. I am just really proud.

"Playing for 20-odd years is an incredible effort, especially for a fast bowler, so I'm just happy that I've made it this far and happy that I've been lucky enough to stay injury-free pretty much throughout my career.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: James Anderson of England walks through the guard of honour on his final test appearance ahead of day three of 1st Test Match between England and the West Indies at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 12, 2024 in London, England.

"Playing for England is the best job in the world and I've been privileged to do it for a long time."

Anderson ends his career with 704 wickets to his name, leaving him third on the list of all-time Test bowlers. No other fast bowler has more.

While Anderson’s Lancashire career remains uncertain, it was recently announced he will remain part of the England setup as a bowling mentor.

"It is difficult to know what is next,” Anderson told Test Match Special. “I have never retired before so it is hard to think about how you will feel.

“I am a competitive person. No matter what I do I am competitive at it. That is probably the thing I will miss the most – getting into the battle.

“Trying to work a batter out, work out his strengths and weaknesses and get the better of him. That is something I have taken pride in and will definitely miss.”

Announcing his retirement from international cricket in May, Anderson said he'd had "an incredible 20 years representing my country, playing the game I've loved since I was a kid".

"I'm going to miss walking out for England so much,” he said. “But I know the time is right to step aside and let others realise their dreams just like I got to, because there is no greater feeling."

His decision followed talks with England head coach Brendon McCullum, who wants to modify his side's seam attack and build towards the future with one eye on the 2025-26 Ashes.

Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar was among those to pay tribute.

He wrote on X: “Hey Jimmy! You've bowled the fans over with that incredible 22-year spell. Here's a little wish as you bid goodbye.

“It has been a joy to watch you bowl – with that action, speed, accuracy, swing and fitness. You've inspired generations with your game.

“Wish you a wonderful life ahead with good health and happiness as you put those new shoes on for the most important spell of your life – the time with family.”