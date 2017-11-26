Boost for Burnley's rising young cricketer

Highly-promising young cricketer Liberty Heap has received a welcome sponsorship boost.

New local business Holiday Transport Service have got behind the rising star.

Jason Tansey the owner of the executive minibus service has backed Liberty for the 2018 cricket season, offering crucial financial support Liberty in what looks set to be a busy schedule.

Liberty, 14, looks set for a bright future.

During the 2017 season, she was the leading run scorer and wicket taker for her county age group, and also represented a national Under 13s festival squad.

In September this year, the Lowerhouse star was rewarded for her efforts by being invited to the National Cricket Performance Centre at Loughborough to part take in a specialist spin bowling session with the England Cricket Board coaches for girls aged between 14-19.