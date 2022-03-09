Road warrior Seamus Devlin humbled by surprise call from former English and European champion boxer — and ex opponent of Tony Bellew — after breaking his duck!

The “Celtic Cobra” was in disbelief when hearing ex-light heavyweight EBU belt-holder and Prizefighter semi-finalist Danny McIntosh on the other end of his phone having just marked a milestone appearance with victory.

The 33-year-old road warrior had his hand raised by referee Kieran McCann on his 20th pro bout after out-pointing (58-56) hard-hitting Navid Iran at Circus Tavern in Purfleet.

The former St Augustine’s RC High School pupil said: “I had to pinch myself because Danny McIntosh, former English and European champion, phoned me out of the blue. It was crazy. He started to explain who he was, but I told him that he didn’t have to do that because I’m a massive fan.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seamus Devlin (right) up against Oli Cassidy earlier in his pro career

“I started to reel out his accolades and who I’d watched him fight and he seemed really impressed. I was just standing in my kitchen and Danny McIntosh was telling me I’m a great fighter, he’d been watching me for a while and he loves what I do. It was amazing and very humbling.”

Devlin, from Padiham, has become a well-travelled gladiator since finding his home within former journeyman Curtis Gargano’s stable. He’s covered all four corners of the British Isles, and everything in-between, since receiving the BBBofC’s blessing last summer.

He’d been on the wrong end of decisions on 19 occasions, surviving and holding his own against some of the country’s hottest prospects, but he finally got the reward his hard work and dedication warranted.

“I’m on top of the world,” he said. “I’ve never been better. It’s been a long time coming. I felt like I’d done enough to get at least a draw against John Harding Jr, one of Dillian Whyte’s boys. It was on Dean Whyte’s show, which was mint, I was just so focused.

Seamus Devlin (right) up against Oli Cassidy earlier in his pro career

“It’s boosted my confidence massively. I was confident before that fight because John Harding Jr, one of Dillian Whyte’s lads, had fought twice for the English title, he was a dangerous fighter, and I honestly feel that I was in every round. I’m a different fighter this year; I’ve cut all the bad habits out.”

Devlin added: “The guy that I fought [Navid Iran] had 18 first round knockouts from 21 wins as an amateur. They nicknamed him ‘The Persian Puncher’ and he hit me with one clean shot.

“I didn’t know what day it was, but I just sucked it up, waved him in and I just out-boxed him. I was just too clever for him; my footwork was too good and my jab was too good.

“The images after I was given the decision spoke 1,000 words. Curtis [Gargano] probably showed more emotion than me, he was close to tears, and so was I.