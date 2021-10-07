Ex-English champion Shayne Singleton back in boxing following hiatus!

Shayne Singleton

The 32-year-old has decided to take the plunge a decade on from winning his ninth professional fight.

He beat Brummie boxer Sid Razak on points at Oldham Sports Centre that night, 12 months before the belts started to come.

"Wow, 10 years ago," he said. "That's crazy. He was tough and it turned into a good scrap. I remember fighting at Oldham; we were on our way up at that point.

Former English champion Shayne Singleton with coach Karl Ince.

"It feels like a lifetime ago now. It's been four years since I last fought! That's where I want to take some of these lads."

The three-weight champion landed his first belt in Bolton when outpointing durable Nicaraguan southpaw Santos Medrano to become the International Masters champion.

He scored the most prestigious strap of his career in 2013 when dethroning super-lightweight king of England Curtis Woodhouse in front of a raucous crowd at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester.

Four more followed. Singleton became WBC International Silver champion when overcoming Laszlo Fazekas at Colne Muni, he added the British Masters title later in 2014 when triumphing over Steve Jevons while the British Challenge belt was added to his collection after stopping Gary Cooper at Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Shayne Singleton floors Adil Anwar to claim the WBC International Silver title at Manchester Arena in 2016.

The well-known welterweight was then chief support for Anthony Crolla's WBA World lightweight title contest against Ismael Barroso and produced one of the standout performances of his career when knocking out Adil Anwar under the lights and in front of the cameras at Manchester Arena.

The six-time supremo, who challenged Bradley Skeete for the Lord Lonsdale belt in what turned out to be the penultimate contest of his career, said: "You get out of it what you put into it. Boxing has been a saviour for me; people have been keen, they've been wanting to train.

"I want to develop a champion, at whatever level. Whether it's an amateur champion, a professional one, and those titles can come in any way, shape or form. That would be great.

"I want to travel around all those small hall shows, like I used to do. That will bring back a few happy memories for me. It would be great if we can get somebody on a card at Colne Muni as well."

Singleton owes a chunk of that success to those that took the time to help shape his destiny. He started out with the late, great Bob Rosbotham, a man he grew to have an immeasurable amount of respect for, and then turned over with Karl Ince.

The pair's professionalism, precision, knowledge and expertise — over years and years of tutelage — have imprinted on Singleton's memory, with niches and notions already shining through in his coaching style.

"My coaches helped me massively throughout my career," he said. "Good fighters don't necessarily make good coaches, but I've got everything that's been passed down to me from Bob [Rosbotham] and Karl [Ince]. I had an education as an amateur and a professional boxer, I've got both variations.

"Bob kept me on the straight and narrow, he was the one that made me want to stay in the gym, I wanted to be around him. Then Karl took me on and kept me on track as well when there were all kinds of distractions. There was a mutual respect and I always wanted to make both of them proud.

"Bob is always on my mind. When I'm coaching I can always hear myself saying things that he would have said. I love them both and I can't thank them enough for what they've done for me."

Singleton is stationed at Wachira Fight & Fitness in Colne where he'll run children's classes [ages 6-14] from 5-6 p.m. and adult's classes from 6-7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

He's also taking clients back to basics with personal training sessions, which can be booked by contacting him directly.

"I've been teaching kids from scratch," said Singleton. "Even with those who have experience, we've been going right back to the basics. We've started at the beginning with movement, footwork and coordination.

"Some people haven't done anything like that before. I've been teaching them simple things, like moving forward, backwards, left and right, without crossing their feet.

"I've had some good feedback so far. Everybody seems to have enjoyed it and said they'll be returning. There have been some fighters that have been involved in combative sport for years that don't know the basics because they've never been taught them. They've picked up bad habits along the way.

"I'm enjoying doing it because it's simple work but it's effective. The most important thing in boxing is your footwork so I've enjoyed passing that knowledge on."

He added: "I know that I've got to be able to work around a fighter's best attributes, mould them into what they are capable of becoming and add to that. Certain fighters have a particular style so there's no point in trying to turn them into something they're not.