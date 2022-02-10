Burnley boxer ready to take risks so he can reap the rewards!

The 24-year-old boxer has absolutely no intention of taking the scenic route by padding out his record with hollow victories over forgotten journeymen.

The Sandygate ABC ace is determined to earn his rise through the ranks, and accelerate his credentials as a genuine challenger for titles, by making progressive strides in and around the 160lb division.

England Boxing’s former Northern Area champion wants to tackle – and beat – the best. “I’m ready for it,” he said. “Hopefully I’ll get a few good fights; I’m looking to get out around 4-6 times. I’m hoping to stay pretty active.

Sandygate ABC ace Reede Farnhill with coach Andy Howcroft at Colne Muni. Credit: Karen Priestley.

“I think I’ll look better against higher class opponents, which is what has been happening in sparring.

“That last win [against Rob Magill] looks good on my record; they are the sort of fights that I want. I want competitive fights.

“I don’t want 20 fights against people that I’m expected to beat. I don’t want spectators paying money for tickets to watch me in non-competitive fights.

“I don’t want to build a padded record by fighting journeymen. I would rather get in there and test myself to see what I’m made of.”

Unbeaten Burnley boxer Reece Farnhill in action at Colne Muni. Credit: Karen Priestley.

Farnhill’s last contest, when taking on fellow unbeaten prospect Magill, in only his third bout as a professional, shows the lengths that the former Ribble Valley ABC star is willing to go to in a bid to heighten his reputation in the sport.

Duels with durable opponents like Scott Williams and Ben Thomas were a necessity as he dipped his toes into the water, but he appreciates that a continuation of that wouldn’t provide the springboard that he requires.

Kevin Maree’s charge, who has stuck with coach Andy Howcroft, will return to Colne Municipal Hall on March 12th, as super-featherweight supremo Joshua Holmes headlines Frank Duffin’s latest offering.

Farnhill, however, acknowledges that there’s room for improvement after dissecting his most recent display.

“We were both undefeated going into it,” he said. “I got the win, with a stoppage, which is what I wanted. I was nowhere near as good as I can be, though.

“I was cringing when watching the footage back. I made mistakes that I probably wouldn’t get away with if I was fighting an opponent at a higher level.

“My head was static, even though I’d been working on my movement in the gym, I was wasteful when countering with left hooks, I wasn’t taking my time.”