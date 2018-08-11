Steph is fourth in Britain’s Strongest event

England’s Strongest Woman – Burnley’s Stephanie Clark – finished fourth at the recent Britain’s Strongest Woman event atthe Break the Bar Strongman gymnasium in Leigh.

Competing in the under 82kgs category, the opening event was the axle bar over head press, set at 70kg, where the thickness of the bar makes it difficult to grip, making it Stephanie’s least favourite event, though she took joint sixth place.

Next up was the frame carry at 180kgs, into the yolk walk at 220kgs over a distance of 40 metres, wherte she was fourth.

Event 3 was the car lift set at 180kg, which Stephanie won with 22 reps.

After a 30 minute interval, she then finished fourth in the cage squat, which started at 130kg with a 10kg barrel added after each squat, up to a maximum of 10.

And in the final event, the Atlas Stones, to be lifted on to a four-foot high platform, set at 75, 85, 100, and 110kg, Stephanie took fourth place, for fourth place overall.

She said: “I wasn’t at my best, but watch me go next year.”