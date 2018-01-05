Sophie ends 2017 ninth in World hammer rankings

Sophie Hitchon was one of 17 British athletes to finish in the top 10 in their respective events in the 2017 world merit rankings.

According to statistics published in Athletics Weekly magazine, 17 Britons are ranked in the top 10 on merit, the same as 2016, and three more than in 2015. Season’s bests, championship performances and head-to-heads are considered, and Hitchon ranked ninth in the hammer throw, with a seasonal best of 73.97m , in Kawasaki, Japan, at the IAAF World Challenge Meeting in May , when she finished second. That was just shy of her British record of 74.54m, set in winning bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

She was seventh at the World Athletics Championships in London with 72.32m.