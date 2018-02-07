Parkrun celebrates 200 milestone

Saturday saw the 200th Pendle parkrun with 117 runners completing the course through Holt House and Alkincoats Park in Colne.



And the celebrate the landmark run, the course reverted to its original route for the day.

Some runners turned out in fancy dress to celebrate the occasion

The route has changed a couple of times since the first ever run and there is now even a "tarmac free" route to make sure the event can run even on days where frost, ice and snow would otherwise lead to postponement.

The first Pendle parkrun took place, after months of planning, in May 2014 and the 168 participants on day one is still the highest number at the Colne event.

Since the first event, parkrun has become firmly established in the local running calendar, attracting a core of regular runners, people taking their first steps into running and others who travel around the country taking in different parkruns each week.

Among Saturday's finishers were 18 who were there on the very first day.

That number included Stephen White who was completing parkrun for the 100th time and Nicola Nuttall, first lady home on day one and first lady home again on day 200.