Collection of competitive times set in Lions race

The runners taking part in the 33rd Lions race took full advantage of the slightly cooler weather to post a collection of competitive times.

Danny Collinge of Clayton-le-Moors Harriers finished fastest in a time of 34 minutes and 17 seconds, just 16 seconds in front of Craig Shearer of Barlick Fell Runners. John Cleaver, also representing Barlick Fell Runners, completed the podium with a time of 35.33.

Another Barlick Fell Runner, Jacqueline Collins, came first in the ladies’ race in a time of 41 minutes and 34 seconds, followed by Helen Buchan (Trawden AC) who posted a time of 42 minutes and 11 seconds. Sarah Ridehalgh (Accrington Road Runners) came third in a time of 42 minutes and 22 seconds.

The first man and woman received a year’s free gym membership at Xercise4Less in Burnley.

Burnley Lions Club would also like to thank Favordale for their hospitality for registration, Park High school for continued use of their grounds for the finish, main sponsor Furnico of Colne, and to Sainsburys in Burnley for supplying bottles of water for runners at the end of the race.

Other class winners by age category were as follows: U20 - Reece Lawrence (Clayton-le-Moors Harriers) 44.10; Isabel Hartley (Trawden AC) 46.34. V35 - Jacqueline Collins (Barlick Fell Runners) 41.34. V40 - Shaun Livesey (Ribble Valley Harriers) 36.14; Helen Buchan (Trawden AC) 42.11.

V45 - Carl Pawson (Barlick Fell Runners) 38.24; Laura Hudson (Accrington Road Runners) 46.55. V50 - Chris Funnell (Clayton-le-Moors Harriers) 41.08; Carole Fryer (Calder Valley Fell Runners) 48.30. V55 - Kieran Horrigan (Unattached) 39.24; Eileen Wadsworth (Rossendale Harriers) 56.31.

V60 - John Hartley (Cayton-le-Moors Harriers) 42.41; Jean Knightley (Clayton Harriers) 51.44. V65 - John Carman (Trawden AC) 52.35; Karin Goss (Clayton Harriers) 1:02.26. V70 - Barry Mitchell (Clayton-le-Moors Harriers) 55.52.

Trawden AC’s Jean Baistow finished only 29 seconds outside Marion Wilkinson’s 2012 record for the over 70 category when posting a time of 57.30.