Burnley College hammer star Charlotte Williams returns with a vengeance!

Former St Augustine’s pupil Charlotte Williams kicked off her season at the weekend at the Loughborough Alan Betram Spring Memorial.

In 2018, the Blackburn Harrier, now a sports student and elite athlete at Burnley College, managed to throw in competition just six times, earning five wins and one third place.

This was a brilliant set of results, but she also had to contend with surgery on her meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament, injuries which can be career threatening.

Injuries are part and parcel of sport, and it is how you deal with them that counts.

It is however, a lot more difficult at 16 years old to cope with. and it takes real strength of character, dedication and commitment to fight back and to not only recover, but to come back even better.

And that is exactly what Charlotte has done.

At the weekend, she cemented that comeback in stunning style.

On Saturday she competed in two hammer events at Loughborough – in the Senior Women and Under 20 Women’ categories.

She was third in the Senior Women’s event (4kg) with a massive new PB throw by four metres, of 58.67m, and 45 minutes later, lined up for the U20 competition where she improved her personal best with 59.09m, which gave her the qualifying distance for the European Junior Championships.

She said afterwards she was “very happy to have come out on my first competition with a huge five metre PB, and to get the European standard is even better.

“Hopefully there will be more to come this season!”

Charlotte will continue her competitons at county and national level and hopes to be selected by the GB team.