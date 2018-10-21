Blessed Trinity are muddy brilliant!

Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College runners took to the mud at Towneley Park to take part in the Burnley Schools’ Cross-Country.

Year Eight/Nine girl Imogen Ferguson won her race as Blessed Trinity finished third overall in that age group.

Blessed Trinty_10/10/18_(C) Andy Ford

Tiggi Gent came second, Annabelle Uttley third and Georgia Singleton sixth as Blessed Trinity won the Year 10/11 girls’ event.

Freya Taylor and Lilly Robson were fifth and sixth in the team of six as Blessed Trinity finished second overall in the Year Seven girls’ competition.

The Year Eight/Nine Boys came second overall with their six counters, Robbie Smedley raced to second place with Connor Jones just behind him in third.

Harrison Codd raced to third place and Jack Thompson sixth as the Year 10/11 boys came second overall in their age group.

Blessed Trinity’s Year Seven boys came fourth overall.

PICTURES:

Top left, Robbie Smedley (left) came second in his event, the Year 8/9 boys’ cross country, with Connor Jones third

Top right, Tiggi Gent (second back) came second in the Year 10/11 girls’ event

Right, Imogen Ferguson is pictured with her medal after winning the Year 8/9 girls’ cross country event