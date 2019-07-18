Vive la révolution the cry as Burnley Miners celebrates Bastille Day with Bénédictine!

Burnley Miners' Social Club toasted its long-standing relationship with Bénédictine by hosting a special Bastille Day celebration, France’s national anniversary of the storming of the Bastille prison.

Hosted in the Plumbe Street club’s very own ‘Bénédictine Lounge’, adorned with classic memorabilia, members were treated to free samples of the liqueur during an evening of entertainment, including a live organ player and compère.

Anyone for a Bn?

The club famously holds the title as the world’s biggest on-trade consumer of Bénédictine, with the Miners getting through over 1,000 bottles each year. Its relationship with the French liqueur began when the club opened in 1918, and it has been a favourite tipple of members for over a century.

East Lancashire Regiment soldiers stationed at the birthplace of Bénédictine in Fécamp, Normandy, drank Bénédictine and hot water to keep them warm in the trenches during the First World War. The regiment loved the liqueur so much, they brought home crates to the town and the club, which has been enjoying Bénédictine ever since.

Alan Kennedy, club secretary, said: “Given our history with Bénédictine, we thought a Bastille Day celebration would be a brilliant way to honour our heritage. Wednesday was our crowning occasion, and until Saturday July 20th, we’ll also be serving free Béné and Hot with every lunch between 11am and 2pm.

“The Miners are very grateful for the recognition Bénédictine has given us over the years and there was many a glass raised on Wednesday!”

Philippe Jouhaud, marketing director for Bénédictine liqueur, said: “Bénédictine’s connection with the Burnley Miners is truly unique and we were delighted to be invited to their la Fête Nationale celebrations. The people of Lancashire have long supported Bénédictine and we were thrilled forward to celebrate our special bond on Wednesday.”