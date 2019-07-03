Truly unique: Burnley church welcomes first ever female curate

A truly unique event has occurred at a Burnley church, with the newly-ordained Deacon Rev Kat Gregory-Witham taking up her post as the first ever female curate to serve in the parish in St Matthew with Holy Trinity's long history

Ordained by the Bishop of Lancaster Rev, Dr Jill Duff in a wonderful service that took place in a packed Blackburn Cathedral on the 29th June alongside others who were also being ordained into Holy Orders, Rev Kat's first service at St Matthew's following on 30th June where she received a lovely welcome from the congregation, friends, and family.

Rev Kat's and her partner Esther came to Burnley after training for ordained ministry at Cranmer Hall in the historic city of Durham and will work alongside the recently-appointed Vicar Fr Alex Frost to work in the parishes of St Matthew's and St Mark's.

With a background in youth work, Rev Ket's efforts will be particularly focused on the Stoops Estate and Griffin Estate as part of the Church of England's strategy to minister on and to, some of the country's most socially and economically deprived areas. ALl in all, she said she was delighted to be back in Lancashire serving the people of Burnley.