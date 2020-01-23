This is how Lancashire looked in 1984

Bouncing baby Anthony Ballantine had a whole pub guessing. Regulars joined in mum and dad's suspense right through the nine-month pregnancy... for a bet! Locals at the Bounty Hotel in St Annes decided to guess the weight and sex of the baby before he was born. Mum and baby Anthony are pictured above with pub regulars
These young runners got the feeling of athletic glory... when they carried a mock Olympic torch to raise funds for the British Olympic squad. A team of 17 youngsters from Kirkham Grammar School braved howling winds to carry the flaming torch on a relay. The torch will then be passed on to pupils at Rossall School, Fleetwood, for the next stage in the round-Britain relay
Deepdale A won the first Preston and District Five-a-Side Football League Championship Final at the North End sports area. The Deepdale team beat Santos 11-3 in a thrilling game. Picture shows Evening Post Sports Editor Norman Shakeshaft presenting a trophy to the Deepdale A captain surrounded by the players after the final
Parishioners at St Andrew's Church, Longton, near Preston, will see their vicar the Rev Tom Thompson in a whole new light when he joins forces with his "sister" Asphyxia as one of the ugly sisters in their performance of Cinderella. From left: Mr Thompson, Ugly Sister; Shelagh Worsick, Cinderella; and the other Ugly Sister Harry Hunter