Take a look around: Mind-boggling £1.1m Lancashire castle with a moat once visited by Charlotte Brontë

One's home is their castle, or so the truism goes. But that rarely refers to an actual castle. This, however, is an actual castle: Thurland Castle. And you could live in a literal castle and take on the title as Lord for £1,100,000.



Visited by John Ruskin and explored by Charlotte Brontë, Thurland Castle is a historic leviathan. There are countless rooms, the grounds are majestic, and the drawing room was once the castle's ballroom. This is a stunning home. Do yourself a favour and take a look around...

Thurland Castle dates back to the 11th century.

The property in question constitutes the principal wing of this historic Grade II moated castle.

The stunning castle also comes with a Lordship, and let's face it, who doesn't want to be Lord of the Manor?

The reception room alone is larger than most houses...

With a dazzling chandelier, the reception room really is next level living.

The reception room is so vast, it has its own dining area.

Nestled in one corner of the reception, there is a place to rest up and take in the amazing views.

The sitting room boasts ornate ceiling details.

Reception room too imposing? Head to the sitting room, which is more modest.... but still very large indeed.