Take a look around: Mind-boggling £1.1m Lancashire castle with a moat once visited by Charlotte Brontë
One's home is their castle, or so the truism goes. But that rarely refers to an actual castle. This, however, is an actual castle: Thurland Castle. And you could live in a literal castle and take on the title as Lord for £1,100,000.
Visited by John Ruskin and explored by Charlotte Brontë, Thurland Castle is a historic leviathan. There are countless rooms, the grounds are majestic, and the drawing room was once the castle's ballroom. This is a stunning home. Do yourself a favour and take a look around...