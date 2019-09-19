Step back into Burnley's powerful history this weekend

A chance to step back into Burnley's history is available this weekend at the Weavers' Triangle.

The annual Heritage Open Days are being celebrated in Burnley’ Weavers’ Triangle with the opening of the Oak Mount Engine House, a guided walk and extended hours at the Weavers’ Triangle Visitor Centre.

Oak Mount Engine House on Wiseman Street is open to the public between 2pm and 4pm on Saturday and Sunday. It was installed by W. and J. Yates following a fire in 1886 and was in use until the mill stopped weaving in 1979. The boilers were then removed and the engine is now turned over by an electric motor.

On Sunday local historian and Burnley Express columnist Roger Frost will lead a tour of the Weavers’ Triangle, starting at the visitor centre at 2-15pm and ending at the engine house.

The visitor centre itself will be open from 2pm to 5pm on both days.

All the events are free of charge.

Brian Hall, of the Weavers’ Triangle Trust, said: "This is another opportunity to find out more about part of the town that was at the heart of the its textile industry and attracts interest from all over the world.”