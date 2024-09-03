If you grew up in the 1990s, you might have owned a PlayStation 1 - and what a time it was. From Spyro to Crash Bandicoot and Tomb Raider, there were some really incredible games to play on the console.
Time may have rolled on and the PS1 has fallen out of favour, replaced by four more consoles including the PlayStation 5. But if you didn’t trade in or sell your old PlayStation - and its games - back in the day, you could be sitting on a small fortune.
The value of PS1 games have rocketed up in recent years as collectors attempt to seek out the rarest titles. We’ve scoured CEX’s website to see which of the PlayStation 1 games have the highest price as of September 2024.
