Platform 2K19: Mechanics ready to showcase Burnley's budding musical talent

A 21-year-old Burnley arts student is gearing up to host a groundbreaking event at Burnley Mechanics, which seeks to showcase some of Burnley and Lancashire's best up-and-coming musicians.

Platform 2K19 is the brainchild of Jess McGlinchey, who is putting on the event as part of her Gold Arts Award, a national award similar to the duke of Edinburgh and awarded by Trinity College, a London-based arts school.

Jess, who moved to London to study musical theatre at university but returned after being disappointed by the course, achieved her bronze and silver awards in 2011 and 2013 respectively but wanted to complete her gold certification before going off to study Musical Theatre at The Hammond School in Chester.

"I want to show that you don’t have to travel hundreds of miles away to achieve your goals like I realised this past year," said Jess. "I hope other other people are inspired to take on the challenge of the arts award and perhaps organise another event like Platform to keep the arts alive and kicking in Burnley!"

Choosing to explore spoken word, Jess' event aims to give stars of the future the chance to share their creativity and the event as a springboard to raise their profile. Taking place on September 21st, it will include performances from a range of spoken word artists, an acoustic duo, rock and indie bands, and Burnley’s most fabulous drag queen Eltariel Avelorn.