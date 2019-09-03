Plans afoot to make Padiham on Parade bigger and better than ever

Plans have already started to make next year's Padiham on Parade even bigger and better than this year's resounding success.

Organisers of the popular 1940s retro event have commenced fund-raising efforts already, starting with a table top sale and car boot sale at Padiham Town Hall on Sunday, September 8th, from 10am to 2pm.

Chairman of the organising committee, Ida Carmichael, said: "This year's event was an unbelievable success. We had 18,000 visitors to the little town of Padiham!

"With that resounding success under our belts and on behalf of the committee of Padiham on Parade, I would like to express our sincere thanks to everyone who supported our event.

"Burnley Borough Council, Padiham Town Council, Irwell Brewery and the businesses in Padiham were behind us every step of the way and for that we are truly grateful.

"On a personal note, I would like to thank each and every one of the committee – they did a sterling job. Planning for the 2020 event is now under way."