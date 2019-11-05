Pendle Forest Model Railway Society on track for annual exhibition

The Pendle Forest Model Railway Society are gearing up for their annual exhibition.

Set to take place at Park High School on Venables Avenue in Colne on the weekend of the 16th and 17th of November, the show will feature a wide range of layouts with a range of different themes as well as displays and demonstrations showing just how some of the fine models are built.

The exhibition will also be the final chance to see the society’s award-winning 00 model 'Ecclesford Junction' which, after many exhibitions, is to be retired. This year's showing will also be the last opportunity to see a number of other working dioramas, too, including spooky card players in the church crypt, track-side working parties, and shop windows with televisions.

In addition, there will be traders selling everything from train sets to spare parts, while the society will have a well-stocked second-hand stall. Refreshments will be available throughout the weekend.

Opening times are 10am - 5pm Saturday and 10am - 4pm Sunday. Admission is £5 for adults, £3 for children, and £4 for concessions (2+2 families are £14). For more information, call David Carter on 07770 331 348.