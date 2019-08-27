New future planned for former Burnley pub

A former Burnley pub, which once featured on a football hooligan television documentary, could become a house of multiple occupation.

The Foresters Arms in Todmorden Road, which closed around 18 months ago, is now the subject of a planning application to convert it into a house with 14 spearate bedrooms.

The former Foresters Arms

The pub was once a popular watering hole, but it gained a reputation for the wroing reasons when it was featured on Danny Dyer's Real Football Factories in 2006.

An application was submitted to Burnley Council on June 24th.