National Lottery has raised £13.6m. towards Burnley's heritage in its lifetime

It’s the National Lottery’s 25th birthday and in that quarter of a century £13.6million has been raised towards preserving Burnley’s heritage.

Since the first National Lottery draw on 19 November 1994, money from every ticket sold has been invested in good causes across the UK, in the areas of arts, sport, community and heritage.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund distributes funding to heritage projects.

In Burnley, money raised by National Lottery players has enabled some fantastic achievements for the town’s heritage, including:

• Rejuvenating public green spaces including Towneley Park and Thompson Park

• Helping nature to thrive and improving people’s access to it through projects such as the Urban Rivers Enhancement Scheme which involved the local community in conserving the town’s river and river wildlife

• Regenerating historic parts of the town including The Weavers' Triangle Townscape Heritage Initiative Scheme

• Sharing many community stories through projects such as the Burnley LGBT Heritage Project and Brought to Burnley: Experiences of Migration through the Ages.

David Renwick, Area Director North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “It’s the National Lottery’s 25th birthday and a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the impact of National Lottery funding across the UK and in Burnley.

"From saving historic buildings and helping nature to thrive to celebrating our diverse cultures and shared stories, there is so much that quite simply would not be possible without National Lottery players.”