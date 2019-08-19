Historic Kennet sailing into Burnley this weekend

The heritage exhibition boat Kennet will be moored at Burnley's Weavers' Triangle Visitor Centre and open to the public this Saturday.



The historic boat will be available to view from 11am to 4pm at Burnley Wharf, while from noon to 3 pm there will be music by the accordionist Ben Farrar.

Kennet, a cargo-carrying Leeds and Liverpool Canal sort boat, was built in 1947 for Canal Transport Ltd. It has been restored by the Leeds and Liverpool Canal Society as a floating, interactive museum covering the 127 miles of the canal.

The visit of the Kennet is taking place despite this year's Burnley Canal Festival having to be cancelled due to the closure of Sandygate Square.

Thankfully, a second fun event is also being put on in the absence of the canal festival, in September.

Saturday September 14th sees the return of the Towpath Explorers Quest, for players of all ages, created by Mid Pennine Arts and Thompson’s Yard.

From the Weavers’ Triangle Visitor Centre players will follow a guided trail, meeting some interesting characters and undertaking challenges along the way. Once completed, they will return to the “Cotton Exchange” at the Visitor Centre to reveal the results of their work and discover their position on the leader board.

The “Quest” will operate from noon to 4pm with the last registration at 3pm.

Brian Hall, of the Weavers’ Triangle Trust said: "We hope these events will help to make up for the missing Canal Festival and enable people to explore and find out more about the canal in Burnley.”