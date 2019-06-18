Girl Guiding's Burnley Trefoil Guild celebrate 75th anniversary

The Burnley Trefoil Guild.
The senior section of Girl Guiding, The Trefoil Guild which is made up mainly of ex-guiders, has celebrated its 75th anniversary with a special red rose having been grown to mark the occasion.

As well as the rose, named The Trefoil Rose, a few members of the Burnley Trefoil Guild have unveiled a special plaque at Gawthorpe Hall as a mark of respect, thanks, and happy memories of the late Rachel K. Shuttleworth of Gawthorpe, who was a founder member and Commissioner for Guiding in Lancashire East and also Burnley and Padiham.