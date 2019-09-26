Former community library building in Burnley up for auction

A former community library in Burnley has been listed at auction with a guide price of £60,000.

Rosegrove Library in Lowerhouse Lane was one of several dozen closed by Lancashire County Council three years ago.

But it has remained mothballed ever since, in spite of a policy by the current administration at County Hall to reopen those libraries which had been shut.

A report presented to cabinet members earlier this month revealed that the building, which was previously a chapel, lacked disabled access and facilities – and that there was no prospect of creating them.

“The main entrance to the building is significantly higher than street level, negating the possibility of installing a Disability Discrimination Act-compliant ramp,” the report noted.

“Internally, the building is also on different levels, making it extremely difficult to provide level access from the side or rear without the installation of a number of platform lifts,” it added.

Peter Buckley, cabinet member for cultural services, said that the county council had tried to find alternative premises for a library nearby, but none were suitable.

The area is currently being served by the county’s mobile library service and there four other libraries within a two-mile radius.

Cabinet members declared the Rosegrove building surplus to requirements.

It has been listed for auction with Pugh.