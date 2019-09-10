Chance to discover the history of Nelson Town Hall

The Mayor of Pendle has invited the public to come with him on a special guided tour of Nelson Town Hall and discover the building's fascinating civic history.

Visitors can also discover how the present day Pendle Council runs and what the Mayor’s job entails.

The tour will be held on Saturday September 21st at 10am at Nelson Town Hall.

The Mayor, Coun. Councillor Ken Hartley, said: “I’m looking forward to hosting this tour of Nelson Town Hall in my role as Mayor of Pendle.

“If you’ve ever wondered what lies behind the doors of the town hall, book yourself onto our tour.”

Trish Judson, the Mayor’s Attendant, will be the guide for the free, hour-long fascinating factual journey.

Visitors will be shown the old police cells, the council chamber and civic insignia before having tea and biscuits in the Members’ Room.

Groups such as Women’s Institutes, Brownies, Scouts and voluntary organisations, as well as individuals, are all welcome.

Up to 20 people can attend the tour and places must be booked in advance. The deadline for booking is Wednesday September 18th.

If you are interested in coming along on a town hall tour, please contact the Mayor’s Secretary Fiona Standring on 01282 661636 or e-mail her at fiona.standring@pendle.gov.uk