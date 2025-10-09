They capture familiar faces, forgotten places and local legends from throughout the decade.

This retro picture gallery shows how different streets around the North West, including Blackpool, Burnley, Wigan, Preston, Liverpool and Manchester, looked all those years ago.

It features old pubs and lost shops, plus some of the characters who worked there, and a team of heroes with a head for heights.

Events of the day are captured too, including the Royal Lancashire Show, a very rainy Bickersall Festival, and an It’s a Knockout competition.

Screaming fans at a David Essex concert, Lulu on stage in the panto, and a publicity stunt for the latest James Bond movie are among the other eye-catching photos.

If you’re looking for more 70s nostalgia, why not check out our look at 9 things that made a perfect weekend back then.

1 . Smile Please Barmaids at the Shuttleworth Arms, a Greenall Whitley pub, in 1973 | National World Photo: Roy Payne Photo Sales

2 . On Her Majesty's Secret Service A Ford Escort car is hauled onto the roof section of the entrance to the ABC cinema to publicise the latest James Bond film, On Her Majesty's Secret Service, in 1970 | National World Photo Sales

3 . Chippy Fish and chips served in newspaper at a Wigan chippy in 1970 | National World Photo Sales