Awol Vision 4K ultra short throw projector gets £1,000 Prime Day discount
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
If you've been tempted to create the ultimate home cinema setup, but you've never quite amassed the funds needed for really high-end kit, this might be your lucky day.
Because one of the best Ultra Short Throw projectors we've tested has just plummeted in price for Amazon Prime Day.
It's the Awol Vision LTV-3000 Pro, and it's a bit of a monster. Normally costing £3,299 it's got a 31% discount for Prime Day, and that shaves over £1,000 off the price.
It's the cheapest we've seen this projector priced at, and it's an incredible deal - because this has some serious tech built in.
Not only is it a full 4K projector, with a UST laser lamp capable of projecting up to 150", it has Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and HDR10+ built in.
It even comes with a Fire TV Stick 4K Max which you can use to access all its smart features.
You can even play 3D films and games with it, if you buy a pair of dedicated glasses, and its remarkable lighting power means you can even enjoy it in the daylight.
To test it, we paired it up with Awol Vision’s incredible floor-rising ALR Daylight screen, and the clarity and quality of the image blew us away.
Yes, £2,279.05 is still a lot of money for a projector, but if you're serious about home cinema, this is a golden opportunity to save some money - and perhaps use what you've saved to invest in the sound system you've always promised yourself.
If you’ve been putting up with a sluggish laptop or cluttered desktop setup, now’s the perfect time to upgrade — and the Apple Mac mini M4 makes it easy. Compact yet incredibly powerful, this tiny 5x5-inch machine packs Apple’s latest M4 chip, 16GB of unified memory and a 10-core CPU and GPU, letting you breeze through demanding apps and multitasking without a hitch. It integrates seamlessly with your iPhone and iPad, takes up hardly any space, and stays whisper-quiet even under load. Right now, Amazon’s Prime Day deal knocks £100 off, bringing it down to just £499 — astonishing value for Mac performance.
Shark vacuums are known for power, reliability and pet-hair-busting performance — but they don’t come cheap. That’s why this Prime Day deal on the Stratos IZ402UKTSB is unmissable. Usually £400, it’s now just £229.99. With Flexology, anti hair-wrap and CleanSense tech, it’s a powerful cordless that easily converts to handheld. But hurry — this 42% saving ends Friday.