Save 25% on West Cork Black Cask blended Irish whiskey
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
The best blended whiskey from West Cork Distillers has been heavily discounted in a deal saving 25% over the usual price - and it could be the perfect opportunity to pick up a bottle.
The Black Cask version of West Cork's Blended Irish Whiskey is a carefully chosen blend of 66% grain whiskey, and 34% malt whiskey, and its unusual ageing process gives it a character unlike any other blend.
It starts its maturation in first-fill bourbon casks, giving it a deep colour and a sweet character, then it's poured into heavily charred bourbon casks for another year, giving it plenty of vanilla notes with a slight smokiness.
A 70cl bottle of this beautiful blend normally costs over £35, but there's a deal on Wowcher offering it for £26.95.
That gives you a voucher for Kingsland Drinks, which will dispatch the bottle to you within 24 hours.
To find out more, or to apply for a voucher, visit the Wowcher deal page by clicking here.
