Controversial Burnley housing estate cleared to go ahead despite objections

Burnley Council’s development control committee approved the plan for land south of Rossendale Road.
Developer Barratt Homes had previously reduced its size from 101 properties to 87.
The scheme includes four affordable two-bedroomed houses and 19 built as accessible and adaptable homes.
There were objections from Coal Clough Coun.Gordon Birtwistle, Habergham Eaves Parish Council and 18 residents.
Councillors backed the scheme after debating an officer’s report which said: “The scheme has been amended since first submitted and proposes a high-quality scheme that protects the amenities of neighbouring properties, addresses the need to provide safe access and to improve the functioning of a nearby junction, includes measures to encourage the use of public transport and provides for the biodiversity of the site.”
“The scheme would also provide highly energy efficient homes on a key housing site and provide a degree of affordable housing and a proportion of accessible and adaptable homes.”