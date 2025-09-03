Heated clothes airers take the time and trouble out of the household chore | Wowcher

A heated clothes airer with space for two wash loads is now just £54, helping households save money and banish damp laundry

Doing the laundry in autumn and winter can be a nightmare, with soggy jeans draped over radiators, damp towels that never seem to dry, and tumble dryers burning through the electricity bill. But there’s a smarter way — and right now, it’s on clearance.

Groundlevel has knocked the price of its three-Tier Deluxe Heated Clothes Airer down from £99.99 to just £54, saving you 46%.

It’s selling fast, and for good reason: this space-saving gadget can dry two full wash loads (up to 30kg) quickly, gently, and for as little as 6p an hour.

With foldable shelves that adjust to hang, drape, or flat-dry delicates, plus a sturdy, lightweight aluminium frame, it’s built for doing big jobs and in small spaces. When you’re done, it folds flat to just 8cm deep, so it can slip neatly behind a door or into a cupboard.

Heated airers aren’t just about saving money — it’s about ditching the damp-clothes misery for good.

With a quick 30-second heat-up, a temperature range of 40–55°C, and the option of add-ons like a heat-retaining cover or castors, this heated airer is a genuine game-changer for winter laundry.

This is a deal through Wowcher, and we don’t know how long it’ll last, but if you click here you’ll be able to bag your voucher, which you can then take to the Groundlevel site to secure your discount.

