It's a dream come true for Olivia (22) who had a stall in Burnley Market Hall for six months before being handed the keys to her shop in St James Row.

Olivia began her business, Livsluxe, as an online boutique while a student at Edge Hill University in Ormskirk. She realised that it was fashion, not teaching, that was her calling and she particularly wants to cater for students who want on trend fashion with prices they can afford.