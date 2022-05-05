Olivia Robson inside her new store in Burnley town centre LivsLuxe Boutique. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Take a tour round Burnley's newest boutique catering for dedicated followers of fashion on a budget

Fashionista and businesswoman Olivia Robson is celebrating the opening of her first boutique in her hometown of Burnley.

By Sue Plunkett
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 2:15 pm

It's a dream come true for Olivia (22) who had a stall in Burnley Market Hall for six months before being handed the keys to her shop in St James Row.

Olivia began her business, Livsluxe, as an online boutique while a student at Edge Hill University in Ormskirk. She realised that it was fashion, not teaching, that was her calling and she particularly wants to cater for students who want on trend fashion with prices they can afford.

Olivia said: "I have lots of dresses, daywear and gym sets, which are really popular, and everything is under £30.”

1. Items for sale inside LivsLuxe Boutique in Burnley

Items for sale inside LivsLuxe Boutique in Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Olivia Robson outside her new store in Burnley town centre LivsLuxe Boutique.

Olivia Robson outside her new store in Burnley Town Centre LivsLuxe Boutique. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Exterior of LivsLuxe Boutique on St James's Row, Burnley.

Exterior of LivsLuxe Boutique on St James's Row, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. Items for sale inside LivsLuxe Boutique in Burnley Town Centre.

Items for sale inside LivsLuxe Boutique in Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

