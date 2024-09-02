Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The owner of an award winning Burnley nail salon has scooped another title to add to her growing collection.

Hard As Nails Beauty and Training in Padiham Road was named as Nail Salon of the Year (North) in The Nation’s Hair and Beauty Awards, 2024.

Hosted by Creative Oceanic in a red carpet event at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel Hotel, the awards are a celebration of excellence in the UK’s hair and beauty industry and the talented professionals that work within it.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lesley Lawrence's salon, Hard As Nails Beauty and Training in Padiham Road was named as Nail Salon of the Year (North) in The Nation’s Hair and Beauty Awards, 2024.

Hard As Nails salon owner Lesley Lawrence, an experienced nail technician with over 25 years experience, said she was delighted to have won another award to add to winning the titles of ‘Best Salon Experience’ and ‘Creative Nail Artist of the Year.’ in the English Hair and Beauty Awards earlier this year.

Lesley said: “ To put Burnley on the map once again for high quality local businesses is great news for the area.”

"I have strived and chipped away for years, training with top world class educators to achieve the standard of workmanship I offer, and i'm constantly still learning every single day, and although I am a one man band, I love what I do, and pass this on to both clients and students at my training salon in the Ightenhill area of the town".

Lesley has achieved over 50 international Awards from all over the world including Hollywood, Dubai, Amsterdam, Las Vegas, and South Africa to name just a few, and now also has a large array of industry awards for achievements within the UK nail, hair and beauty industry. Lesley also offers training courses for other budding nail technicians wanting to learn top techniques from her, or for anyone wanting a whole new career change.

She added: “ "This is the flip side of my job which I love; being able to pass on worldwide training and tips that I have been taught, to others who also want to achieve the very best they can, and love all things nails!! I am lucky to have a job that is my hobby too, and love meeting other like minded technicians through my job.

“I'd like to thank everyone for all the support shown to me over the years by clients and students, as I couldn't achieve any of this without their constant support.”

In 2023 Lesley was presented with a prestigious honour at the English Beauty Industry Awards North West when she was named as the Nail Technician of the Year in the awards that honour the finest professionals and businesses that have showcased exceptional talent, dedication, and innovation in the beauty sector across the North West region.