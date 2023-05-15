And William Foley Trundle is the only man ever to be shortlisted in the Aesthetic Therapist of the Year category in the 2023 Aesthetic Medicine Awards.

With 14 categories the awards celebrates the best the industry has to offer, from regional clinics to individual practitioners. The winners will be announced in a glittering awards ceremony at The Royal Lancaster in London on Friday evening. The honour comes hot on the heels of a second award William was shortlisted for. He was in the final six in the UK in the Professional Beauty Awards.

William with one of his clients, Samia Longchambon who plays Maria Connor in Coronation Street

William, whose clients include ‘Coronation Street’ stars Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor, Sally Dynevor who plays Sally Metcalfe and Sue Cleaver who plays Eileen Grimshaw went to the former St Theodore's RC High School.

He is a dedicated skincare expert who has real passion and flair for what he does, borne out of suffering with acne as a teenager. He has worked for some of the top names in the industry including world leading brand Espa at its salon in Harvey Nichols store in Manchester.

He was then asked to join the spa team at the Radisson Edwardian Blu as an Espa therapist before he was poached by a skincare brand Rodial to come on board with them and be their skincare specialist for Harvey Nichols, Manchester and the North West.

This gave William the opportunity to train to a higher level of knowledge which had a science base before his career took another direction and he found himself working for giant beauty brand Clarins Wilmslow in the heart of Cheshire as a skincare specialist.

He then went on to train in non surgical skin rejuvenation procedures such as dermaroller, mesotherapy, and chemical peels. and I will continue to excel in this industry always looking out for new procedures to be trained in to offer to my clients. "