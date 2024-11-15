A brilliant Black Friday deal will get you £25 off your next supermarket shop

How to get money off your next supermarket shop | LUCA SOLA/AFP via Getty Images

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Amazon has launched a wallet-friendly deal for Black Friday that beats the usual TV deals

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amazon has launched a money-saving Black Friday deal that can get shoppers up to £25 off their supermarket shop for an entire week.

The retailer is offering customers up to £25 off at Morrisons, Co-op and Iceland for Black Friday if they order through the brand’s grocery store here.

Black Friday originally hit the headlines in the US, where stores such as Walmart and Target were often in the news for the huge crowds and unruly behaviour. Often customers were seen hauling televisions and kitchen appliances to the tills thanks to huge discounts.

Black Friday’s bad reputation led to some brands such as Asda here in the UK declining to participate in the sales. Slowly the discounts moved online, allowing brands to offer big discounts without the need to manage large crowds in physical stores.

Amazon has been the main beneficiary of the Black Friday migration to online shopping. It now holds a Black Friday week of deals, which extends onwards past Cyber Monday. It discounts tens of thousands of items in sales it labels the ‘biggest sale of the year’.

In recent years discounts on televisions and tech items are still the main focus and Amazon still has a big deal on Samsung TVs this year, offering a 43-inch 4K smart TV for just £239.

However, other brands have also jumped on the Black Friday bandwagon. Wearable blanket maker Oodie has launched a half-price sale in one of the most popular non-technology Black Friday deals of 2024.

The UK is in the grips of a cost of living crisis. High grocery prices, rising energy and water bills and low wage growth mean customer’s spending power is reduced. That means less interest in televisions and high-end technology when it comes to Black Friday sales.

Amazon has launched a new series of deals for Amazon Prime customers that could help. It has teamed up with three major UK supermarkets to cut up to £25 off your weekly shop.

From 21 November Amazon shoppers can get £20 off a £50 Co-op ship, £20 off an £80 Iceland shop and £25 off a Morrisons shop. The discounts apply when you do the shop through Amazon grocery here.

You can sign up to a free Amazon Prime trial here to access the deals.

The supermarket discounts will be available from 21 November until 2 November.