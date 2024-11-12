Cheapest Black Friday deals on Google's money-saving smart thermostat

Google's Nest Thermostat learns your heating routine and then makes it more efficient | Google

Google has dropped the price of its Nest learning thermostat - here's where to find the best deals

Energy bills are still far too high for many people, so anything we can do to reduce them has got to be a good thing.

Keeping out draughts, wearing extra layers, and enhancing your home's insulation will all help to reduce your reliance on central heating - but there is a smart way to cut costs.

Smart thermostats link up to your boiler and carve out a more careful heating pattern. By learning how you heat your home, they can tailor schedules to ensure you're never wasting energy, and you're always using the optimum amount of gas or oil.

Google's Nest devices are among the most popular smart thermostats on the market, and they're a really clever way of taking complete control over your central heating.

For example, the thermostat is able to completely shut your heating down while you're out, and then it can be turned on remotely so you have a warm home when you return.

It will also learn how long it takes to heat your indoor space, and then ensure you've always got just the right amount of warmth when you need it.

The Nest app allows you to control and monitor your central heating remotely

The Google Nest app will give you detailed reports of how much energy you're using and when, and then help you tailor a more efficient schedule. You can even compare your energy savings with friends and family.

Normally these smart thermostats cost around £200, but some deals have just landed that bring the price down to £139.99.

Perhaps the best place to order one from is Amazon, which has a limited-time deal on the black and copper versions.

However, we've seen the same deal at Toolstation, for the same colours, also priced at £139.99.

Do bear in mind that, while it's perfectly possible to install a smart thermostat by yourself, it might be wise to call in a professional to help.

This obviously adds to the cost of the investment, but you'll be accessing live wires, so if you're not sure what you're doing, don't take a risk.