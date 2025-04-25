Amazing quadruple discount drops the price of this 4K projector to £57.39

If you can catch all four discounts in time, this is one incredibly cheap projector | Amazon

A price reduction, a discount code, and TWO coupons can be used together turn this Amazon deal into a remarkable bargain - here’s our guide of the steps you need to take to secure it

It's not unusual to see a discount on Amazon. It's also fairly common to see voucher box on as part of the listing. It's also not unheard of to have a percentage off coupon on the listing.

But to have all three together on the same listing is a real rarity. And this 4K WiFi projector not only has all three together, but it has two coupons.

And you'll need to follow a few steps to unlock all four discounts. Firstly there's 15% off the £159.99 price. Then there's the little tick box that knocks a further £65 off. After you've ticked that, you have to click on the first coupon for a 10% discount and, after you do that, there's another coupon below for a further 5% discount.

It ends up in your checkout at £57.39, which is a remarkable saving, but it's an incredible price for a 26,000 lumen projector with autofocus and auto keystone, capable of beaming images up to 300 inches.

Auto focus and auto keystoning isn't usually seen at this price | Amazon

Although it doesn't have a smart operating system built in, it does have HDMI, USB, AV ports, which means you could plug in a Fire Stick, Chromecast, or Roku device, and you can also mirror your smartphone through the WiFi.

Bluetooth 5.3 allows you to link up speakers and headphones wirelessly, and it's designed to have low latency for gaming.

At the time of writing, 87 people have left reviews, and it has a score of 4.6, which is pretty good.

And you'll even get free next-day delivery if you're an Amazon Prime member.

We don't know how long any of these discounts will last, so don't be surprised if a few have peeled off by the time you click on the listing, but if you can grab all four discounts, you'll be getting quite a bargain.