Watch: Blind Date couple’s vowel renewal and inspiring female powerlifters

Discover viral wedding moments, female powerlifting champions and frank opinions from the British public on holiday prices, in three new Shots! TV episodes.

Shots! TV is National World’s special video website showcasing true crime, football, and quirky content. Our expert journalists work closely with local communities to share gripping stories from around the UK. Our quirky episodes explore all things weird and wonderful.

1. Viral Wedding Moments Caught on Camera

Caught on Camera episodes share clips of shocking and touching, real-life videos from across the country. In this brand new episode, we see Blind Date's first ever couple to marry renewing their vows at the same church, a wedding blessing held at a care home so a 99-year-old resident can give his daughter away, and a groom mixing up his vows. Watch the full episode for more memorable wedding moments.

2. Unconventional Brits: Episode 35

In the Unconventional Brits series, we follow the real lives of some of the most extraordinary people, hobbies and places in the country. In a special edition episode, we meet two inspiring athletes competing in world powerlifting and strongwoman championships. Bobbie Butters is a full-time lecturer in Sport and Exercise Science, who is currently studying a PhD, and competes as a powerlifter for Team Great Britain. Andrea Seed works 9-5, is raising a young family and is a powerlifting champion. Watch Unconventional Brits: Episode 35 to hear their inspiring stories.

3. The Verdict: Summer Holiday Prices

In The Verdict series, our reporters hit the streets to talk to the public about the news making the headlines this week. In this episode, we hear your thoughts on recent news of an increase in the national living wage, and whether summer holiday prices are affordable. You can watch The Verdict: Summer Holiday Prices to hear more from the Great British public.

Go to Shots! TV or tune into Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 for more true crime, football, and quirky UK content.