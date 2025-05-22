Waking Up Too Early? Expert warns this common habit that could be a sign of a serious health condition

More than HALF (54%) of Brits say they regularly wake up in the middle of the night – and then struggle to drift off again, it has emerged.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While it’s not uncommon to occasionally find yourself staring at the clock at 4:00 AM, a new poll of 2,000* adults commissioned by sleep technology firm Simba found nearly a third (32%) battle this almost or every single night – with women hit harder than men (34% Vs 30%).

Younger Millennials and older Gen Z - aged 25-34 - are the worst affected, with 37 per cent facing frustrating nightly wake-ups that leave them tossing and turning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Artis, Deputy CEO of the Sleep Charity, Simba’s charity partner, warns that this common sleep habit could be a sign of a more serious health condition.

An expert warned that regularly waking up 'too early' could indicate a thyroid problem

“Waking up too early can point to an under or over active thyroid.” says Artis

Tucked away in your neck is a small but powerful “butterfly-shaped” gland called the thyroid. It makes thyroid hormones - T4 (thyroxine) and T3 (triiodothyronine) - which help control your metabolism, heart rate, body temperature, and energy levels.

When the thyroid malfunctions, it can become underactive - known as Hypothyroidism or overactive - known as Hyperthyroidism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Hypothyroidism and Hyperthyroidism can affect sleep, but in different ways:

Hyperthyroidism (Overactive Thyroid) tends to cause more noticeable sleep disturbances because it speeds up metabolism, leading to insomnia, restlessness, night sweats, and a racing heart. People often feel wired but exhausted.

Hypothyroidism (Underactive Thyroid) can lead to excessive sleepiness, fatigue, and trouble staying awake during the day due to a slowed metabolism. It can also cause sleep apnea, which disrupts sleep quality.

If the issue is trouble falling or staying asleep, hyperthyroidism usually has a bigger impact. If it’s feeling constantly tired, hypothyroidism is generally more to blame. Simba’s research found that 18% feel fatigued all the time.

Thyroid hormones play a key role in maintaining the circadian rhythm, which regulates the sleep-wake cycle. Incorrect hormone levels can disrupt this rhythm, leading to early morning waking.

Hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid) is more likely to cause you to wake up early during the night. This is because excess thyroid hormones can speed up your metabolism and stimulate your nervous system, leading to symptoms like anxiety, rapid heart rate, and restlessness. This can increase cortisol levels (the stress hormone), which may cause you to wake up earlier than usual, especially in the morning. These factors can disrupt your sleep cycle, causing you to wake up frequently or too early in the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cortisol plays a role in waking you up in the morning, but if your thyroid is overactive, the stress response can become imbalanced, causing you to wake up too early and feel restless.” explains Artis.

Celebrities like Liam Gallagher, Rachel Stevens and supermodel Gigi Hadid have all openly discussed their struggles with thyroid issues.

Missy Elliott, has also publicly shared her battle with Graves' disease, which leads to hyperthyroidism, a condition where the thyroid is overactive.

One in 20 people in the UK have a thyroid problem, according to the University of Aberdeen – and it can most commonly strike between the ages of 20 and 40 according to the NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The University of Aberdeen also found women are 10 times more likely to struggle with a thyroid issue than men, making early detection and treatment important. But how do you know if your thyroid is out of sync?

Simba’s study reveals that one in 10 (10%) regularly feel overly hot or sweaty, even when others don’t, 12 per cent have an irregular or racing heartbeat, 17 per cent report dry, strained, or irritated eyes; while more than half (52%) struggle with anxiety, restlessness, or irritability - all potential signs of hyperthyroidism (an overactive thyroid).

On the flip side, 37 per cent say they have become more sensitive to the cold, 17 per cent have gained weight despite no change in diet, nearly a quarter (23%) say their skin has become dry and scaly - while others (16%) have noticed their hair and nails becoming more brittle – all signals which can be linked to hypothyroidism (an underactive thyroid).

"What distinguishes waking early from thyroid issues from occasional bouts of early morning waking is the presence of other symptoms, such as persistent fatigue, unexplained weight gain or weight loss, and feeling excessively cold or overheating.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Other symptoms can include irregular periods, brain fog, muscle aches, dry skin, and changes in appetite.”

“Thyroid symptoms usually develop slowly and gradually, and can be quite vague, often overlapping with other conditions, which can make it difficult to diagnose.”

“A simple blood test can easily detect thyroid issues, so if you’re experiencing these signs, it’s worth consulting a doctor to rule out an under or over active thyroid."

The good news is that thyroid problems are treatable, and making small lifestyle changes can make a big difference in managing the condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To manage thyroid issues effectively, here are a few of Simba and The Sleep Charity’s top tips:

Seek medical advice - If you’re regularly waking up too early and experiencing other symptoms, it’s important to consult with a healthcare professional to rule out thyroid conditions. Maintain a consistent sleep schedule - Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day to help regulate your body’s natural rhythm Exercise regularly - Physical activity can help improve sleep quality, mood, and metabolism — all of which can support thyroid function. 5-A-Day - A poor diet with low-nutrient foods is a key factor in thyroid disorders, as the thyroid relies heavily on essential nutrients to function properly. Add berries to your breakfast cereal or yoghurt, grab an apple or banana as a snack, throw an orange in your bag to cut up at lunch and finish with a juicy pineapple or papaya for dinner. Aim to eat at least five portions of a variety of fruits and vegetables every day. Curb Sugar and Processed Foods - Cut down on sugary snacks, fizzy drinks, and processed foods. Swap them for natural sweeteners with a lower glycemic index like honey, maple syrup, stevia or coconut sugar but use them in moderation. Focus on whole foods - veg, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats. These nutrient-rich foods help keep your blood sugar steady and support your thyroid, giving your overall health a boost. Watch out for Soya - Levothyroxine is a medication commonly prescribed to treat hypothyroidism. The potential impact of soya on levothyroxine absorption remains a topic of discussion. While some studies show no effect, others suggest it may influence absorption, particularly in women. To be on the safe side, it's advisable to avoid consuming soya close to the time you take your levothyroxine. A gap of at least four hours between the two should help prevent any potential interference with the medication’s effectiveness. Opt for Healthy Fats and Nutrients That Support Your Thyroid - Incorporate healthy fats into your diet with foods like avocados, nuts, seeds and olive oil. These fats help with hormone production and keep blood sugar levels stable. Include iodine-rich foods like seaweed, seafood, dairy and white fish - like cod and haddock - to support thyroid health, and don’t forget selenium-rich options such as Brazil nuts, tuna, pork, eggs, cottage cheese and sunflower seeds. Make sure you're also getting enough vitamins B and D, either through food or supplements if needed, to keep your thyroid functioning well. Find your perfect sleep temperature - Temperature regulation is a key factor for those with thyroid conditions, as fluctuating body temperatures can be a common issue. A cool room (around 65°F / 18°C) is ideal for sleep. The Simba Hybrid Duvet is also great for temperature control, thanks to its advanced temperature-regulating technology that adapts to your body's needs, keeping you at the perfect temperature throughout the night. Go natural: A comfortable mattress is essential for restorative sleep, particularly for people with thyroid problems. The Simba Earth Mattress is designed with natural, breathable materials that help create a toxin-free sleep environment, which can be crucial in reducing inflammation and promoting better health. This is particularly beneficial for those with autoimmune thyroid conditions like Hashimoto's thyroiditis, as it minimizes external stressors that can aggravate symptoms. Careful with Coffee - A study found that caffeine can interfere with thyroid medication absorption, leading to unstable thyroid levels. You should take your medication with water and wait at least 30 minutes before drinking coffee.

What to avoid? “Ignoring things. Waking up too early and not being able to fall back asleep may seem like a minor inconvenience, but if it’s happening consistently, it could be an important clue that something else is going on. Don’t ignore the signs.

“Getting an under or over active thyroid diagnosed early is crucial. When your thyroid isn’t producing enough hormones, it can also slow down how your body processes fat.

“This can lead to high cholesterol and clogged arteries, increasing the risk of serious heart problems like angina or even a heart attack. A Thyroid Function blood test can shine a light on the situation very simply.” says Lisa.

Symptoms of an Overactive Thyroid (Hyperthyroidism):

Weight loss - Losing weight despite an increased appetite.

Sensitivity to heat- Feeling hot and sweating more than usual.

Fast heart rate - Experiencing an irregular or rapid heartbeat (palpitations).

Eye problems - Dry, gritty, or red eyes, blurred or double vision.

Goiter - Swelling in the neck due to an enlarged thyroid gland.

Skin problems - Red palms, hives, or warm skin.

Hair loss - Thinning hair or patchy hair loss.

Nervousness - Feeling anxious or having racing thoughts.

Symptoms of an Underactive Thyroid (Hypothyroidism):

Weight gain - Gaining weight due to a slowed metabolism.

Sensitivity to cold - Struggling to stay warm.

Slow heart rate - Heartbeat slowing down.

Muscle weakness - Experiencing muscle aches, pains, or weakness.

Skin problems - Dry, scaly, or itchy skin.

Hair loss - Brittle, dry, or thinning hair.

Mood changes - Feeling depressed, experiencing brain fog, or mood swings.

Digestive problems - Constipation or irregular periods.

Physical - Hoarse voice, puffy face, or hearing loss.